Cub Sport share unplugged performance of ‘Drive’

Cub Sport have shared a live rendition of their most recent single, ‘Drive’.

Uploaded to YouTube and shared on social media today (May 4), the video features only half of the band: lead singer Tim Nelson and guitarist Zoe Davis. Watch the performance below:

‘Drive’ was released back in March, the same time as the band announced they’d be postponing the release date of their forthcoming album, ‘Like Nirvana’, to July due to the coronavirus pandemic. The track is the second single from the record and a follow-up to ‘Confessions’, which was also shared by the band in March.

“[Drive] a love song saying ‘You’re a dream and I still can’t believe you give a damn about me’,” Nelson said in a statement at the time of the track’s release.

In April, Cub Sport were enlisted for Live at 5 Thursdays, a livestream performance series put together by Boost Mobile. The band also participated in a livestream last month, during which they performed a cover of Lana Del Rey’s ‘Born To Die’.

Cub Sport were recently behind a joint cover video of The Veronicas’ ‘Untouched’, which featured fellow Australian musicians G Flip, Mallrat and Montaigne, amongst others. The clip was mocking a similar video posted by Gal Gadot, where a bunch of celebrities sang John Lennon’s ‘Imagine.