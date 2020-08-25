News Music News

Cub Sport tease ‘Break Me Down’ remix with Northeast Party House and Mallrat

And it's arriving this week

By Alex Gallagher

Mallrat, Cub Sport's Tim Nelson, Northeast Party House. Credit Tash Bredhauer + James Caswell + Press.

Cub Sport have teased a forthcoming remix of ‘Break Me Down’, their collaboration with Mallrat from latest album ‘Like Nirvana’.

In an Instagram post earlier today (August 25), Cub Sport announced a remix of the track would be arriving this Thursday, tagging both Mallrat and Northeast Party House. The band also shared a video of lead singer and songwriter Tim Nelson performing an airy, ambient jam that appears to interpolate the original.

See both posts below:

The original version of ‘Break Me Down’ arrived back in July alongside the rest of ‘Like Nirvana’. It’s not the first time the band have collaborated with Mallrat – the fellow Brisbanite featured on ‘Video’ from Cub Sport’s self-titled 2019 album.

In a five-star review of ‘Like Nirvana’, NME called the album “an unflinching document of trauma and growth” that saw Nelson “building his own church where queer love, begetting self-love, is something sacred and unassailable.”

“Stadium-sized glory might be painfully out of reach right now, for reasons beyond their control – but on ‘Like Nirvana’, Cub Sport make a compelling case for post-pandemic superstardom.”

Over the weekend, Cub Sport premiered a full live album performance of ‘Like Nirvana’ on their YouTube channel. Nelson commented ahead of its premiere that performing the album live felt “like magic”.

“When we shot this performance, I could feel that connectedness, that ‘in the zone’ feeling from shows that I’d been missing so much. I’m excited for viewers to experience that feeling too,” they said.

