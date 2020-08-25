Cub Sport tease ‘Break Me Down’ remix with Northeast Party House and Mallrat

Cub Sport have teased a forthcoming remix of ‘Break Me Down’, their collaboration with Mallrat from latest album ‘Like Nirvana’.

In an Instagram post earlier today (August 25), Cub Sport announced a remix of the track would be arriving this Thursday, tagging both Mallrat and Northeast Party House. The band also shared a video of lead singer and songwriter Tim Nelson performing an airy, ambient jam that appears to interpolate the original.

See both posts below:

The original version of ‘Break Me Down’ arrived back in July alongside the rest of ‘Like Nirvana’. It’s not the first time the band have collaborated with Mallrat – the fellow Brisbanite featured on ‘Video’ from Cub Sport’s self-titled 2019 album.

In a five-star review of ‘Like Nirvana’, NME called the album “an unflinching document of trauma and growth” that saw Nelson “building his own church where queer love, begetting self-love, is something sacred and unassailable.”

“Stadium-sized glory might be painfully out of reach right now, for reasons beyond their control – but on ‘Like Nirvana’, Cub Sport make a compelling case for post-pandemic superstardom.”

Over the weekend, Cub Sport premiered a full live album performance of ‘Like Nirvana’ on their YouTube channel. Nelson commented ahead of its premiere that performing the album live felt “like magic”.

“When we shot this performance, I could feel that connectedness, that ‘in the zone’ feeling from shows that I’d been missing so much. I’m excited for viewers to experience that feeling too,” they said.