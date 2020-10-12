Cub Sport, Thelma Plum, DMA’s and more to play 2020 AFL Grand Final

Huge news for Brisbane locals like DMA’s, Cub Sport and Thelma Plum, as today (October 12) they’ve announced that they will be playing the 2020 AFL Grand Final later this month.

The lineup for the forthcoming game, taking place on Saturday, October 24 at Brisbane’s The Gabba, also includes Sheppard, Electric Fields, Busby Marou, Wolfmother frontman Andrew Stockdale and the Queensland Symphony Orchestra.

In addition, Mike Brady will be performing his track ‘Up There Cazaly’ from the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Cub Sport shared the news that they were playing on social media this morning, saying “WE’RE PERFORMING AT THE @AFL GRAND FINAL!!!!!”

“Catch us at the Gabba ‪Oct 24‬ ❤️ Gonna be HUGE”

Thelma Plum also took to social media to share the news, saying that she’ll be “singing a special song with some very special friends”, as she’s set to share the stage with Electric Fields and Busby Marou.

This marks the second consecutive year that the AFL Grand Final entertainment has come from exclusively Australian artists, with Paul Kelly and Tones and I playing last year’s event at the MCG.

“On the back of an All-Australian line-up at last year’s Grand Final we know there is incredible support to bring together local talent again this year,” Kylie Rogers, AFL General Manager of Commercial, said in a press statement.

“We have some of the best of Australia’s musical talent performing, with a unique sound and collection of voices – from the Torres Strait down to the south-coast…”

This announcement comes after Powderfinger declined the offer to play the event, but instead recommended a slew of local Brisbane artists to take the stage, including both Cub Sport and Thelma Plum.