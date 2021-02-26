Cub Sport to reissue ‘This Is Our Vice’ with previously unreleased track

Cub Sport have announced they’ll reissue their debut album ‘This Is Our Vice’ on vinyl to celebrate half a decade since its release next month.

The fifth-anniversary repress will arrive in two different formats. The first is a clear vinyl with the original artwork, while the second is a limited edition version with a transparent red colourway, and artwork that the band’s Tim Nelson says he “kinda wanted to use at the time but was too scared to push for”.

Both versions of the reissue will exclusively feature a previously-unreleased track titled ‘Future’. The song was recorded at the same time as the rest of ‘This Is Our Vice’ but not originally included on the album.

The reissues are available for pre-order in a range of options here.

Last year, Cub Sport released their fourth studio album with ‘Like Nirvana’. In a five-star review, NME‘s Annabel Ross called it the band’s “most stunning” yet, praising its commitment to truth and vulnerability.

“Nelson has achieved transcendence on ‘Like Nirvana’, building his own church where queer love, begetting self-love, is something sacred and unassailable.”

In December, the Brisbane band released a live version of the album, originally recorded as part of a performance shared on their YouTube earlier in the year.

Later that month, Northeast Party House delivered a remix of ‘Confessions’. It marked the second time the sextet shared their spin on a Cub Sport track last year, after they shared a rework of the band’s Mallrat collab ‘Break Me Down’.