Cults announce 10th anniversary reissue of their debut album

Cults have announced plans to mark the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album with an expanded reissue.

The duo released the LP a decade ago on Tuesday (June 7) and are now planning to re-release the record on vinyl this December.

The 10-year anniversary edition will include the album’s original 11 tracks, as well as three bonus tracks from the original album sessions.

“Ten years ago today we put out our first record,” the band wrote on Instagram earlier this week. “We’re so grateful to everyone who has been on this journey with us! June 7th is the day our lives changed the most. To honour the date we’ve been cooking up a special edition with some never before heard music from that time.”

They added, “We can’t believe it’s been a DECADE. Your support continues to make our dreams a reality and we CAN’T THANK YOU ENOUGH.”

The reissue’s three new bonus tracks include ‘Beach Ball’, ‘Valentine’ and ‘Make Time’. It is available to pre-order here now.

Cults have since released a further four albums, the most recent of which, ‘Host’ came out last year.

Reviewing the record, NME gave it four stars and described it as a “subversive fifth album”.

It added: “Retro charm remains core to Cults’ ethos, though, even when ‘No Risk’ comes on like Billy Joel going trash disco, singer Madeline Follin finding herself alone in a crowded room in a very New York state of paranoia. If any of your bedroom laptop mates ever try to argue that classic melody is a worthwhile sacrifice in the name of sonic progress, point them right this way.”