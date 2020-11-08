Cultural venues to reopen in Melbourne

Cultural venues in Melbourne will be permitted to reopen from 11.59pm tonight (November 8) following the city’s continuously low COVID-19 case numbers.

In a press conference today, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced a small win for the city’s struggling arts sector, with indoor entertainment venues able to open with 20 people per space. These include cinemas, concert halls, galleries, museums and the State Library of Victoria.

Specifically for live music within hospitality venues, there will be a required five-metre distance between the performers and the audience, and two metres between each performer. It is recommended live music is performed outdoors where possible.

“By now everyone knows the drill when it comes to keeping safe – so I won’t waste words. But I will say this: We have worked so hard. We have given up so much. And together, we’ve come so far,” Andrews said in a statement.

Victoria has had nine consecutive days of no new reported infections or deaths from COVID-19. The 14-day rolling average in metropolitan Melbourne is currently down to 0.4 new cases a day.

Yesterday there were 0 new cases & no lost lives reported. The 14 day average is 0.4, there are 2 cases with unknown source. As we head to COVID normal, there will soon be changes to the data reported in this tweet.

Additionally, households will now be able to invite up to two visitors from different households each day, either together or separately. The so-called ‘ring of steel’, an intra-state travel border between Melbourne and regional Victoria, will also be removed.

The State of Disaster will not be renewed but the State of Emergency will be extended until December 6.