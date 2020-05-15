Custard share cover of Camper Van Beethoven’s ‘Take the Skinheads Bowling’

Custard have shared a cover of Camper Van Beethoven’s 1985 one-hit wonder ‘Take the Skinheads Bowling’, as the latest single from their forthcoming album ‘Respect All Lifeforms’.

The cover has been part of the band’s live set periodically since 2018, but this is its first studio recording.

“This song has to be brought back into the zeitgeist. It’s incredible,” Custard wrote in a Facebook post.

Listen to it below:

Custard have also used the occasion to compile a Spotify playlist of the many other covers the band have recorded over the years, entitled “Custard Play The Hits”. It’s a diverse set, featuring versions of Devo’s ‘Mongoloid’, Bruce Woolley and the Camera Club’s ‘Video Killed the Radio Star’, and none other than Ricky Martin’s ‘Livin’ la Vida Loca’. Listen to the playlist below:

‘Take the Skinheads Bowling’ is the third single to be released from ‘Respect All Lifeforms’, following ‘Funky Again’ and ‘The Min Min Lights’ from earlier this year.

The new album is the third full-length release from the band since they reformed in 2015, following ‘Come Back All Is Forgiven’ and 2017’s ‘The Common Touch’. Custard frontman Dave McCormack has also found a different kind of fame of late, voicing the character of Bandit on the Australian children’s show Bluey.

‘Respect All Lifeforms’ is set for a May 22 release via ABC Music.