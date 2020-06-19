Cut Copy and their label Cutter Records upload their music to Bandcamp for Juneteenth

Cut Copy and their label Cutter Records have uploaded their music to Bandcamp for the first time.

Bandcamp has dedicated 100% of its proceeds made on June 19 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The decision marks both ongoing worldwide protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death, and the day’s historical meaning as Juneteenth – the anniversary of enslaved African Americans being informed of their liberation in the former Confederate States of America in 1865.

All proceeds from Cut Copy’s new Bandcamp sales will go towards the Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service in Australia in honour of Juneteenth. The Melbourne electro group chose a limited selection from their catalogue for the platform, only including their latest single ‘Love Is All We Share’, its Patrick Holland remix, the ambient cassette ‘January Tape’, and the ‘Haiku From Zero’ B side ‘Ocean Blue’.

The uploaded Cutters Records catalogue is lead by Cut Copy’s 2014 ‘Oceans Apart’ compilation, which brings together tracks from some of their favourite Melbourne dance artists, including Sleep D, Worlds End Press, NO ZU and more.

Cutters Records’ have also uploaded the Speed Painters’ ‘Bellarine’ albums, Nile Delta’s ‘Aztec’, a selection of Knightlife’s albums, and many more.

Cut Copy’s albums are available to purchase here, and Cutter Records’ catalogue is here

Cut Copy released their first new single in three years, ‘Love Is All We Share’, back in May. Upon its release, singer Dan Whitford said, “‘Love Is All We Share’ is a song we made using only a handful of sounds, hoping to create an intimate and unworldly atmosphere. It was written a year ago about the anxieties of imagined future times, as technology becomes more all-consuming. But in light of recent events the song took on an eerie significance.

“With our immediate future uncertain and people the world over self-isolating, ‘love’ more than ever, feels like one of the best things we can share.”