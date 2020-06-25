GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Cut Copy announce new album ‘Freeze, Melt’

They've also released new single 'Cold Water'

By Jackson Langford
cut copy 2020 press pic
Credit: Press

Cut Copy have made their official return today (June 26), announcing details of their sixth studio album ‘Freeze, Melt.’

In addition to the announcement, the band have also released their new single ‘Cold Water.’

Listen to it below:

Advertisement

‘Freeze, Melt’ will be the band’s first album in three years, following 2017’s ‘Haiku From Zero’. In addition to ‘Cold Water,’ it will feature the already-released single ‘Love Is All We Share,’ which dropped back in May.

Dan Whitford, the band’s frontman, explained the origins of the track in a press release. “After extensive touring on our last album, ‘Cold Water’ was one of the first new songs to appear,” Cut Copy frontman Dan Whitford said of the new track.

“I’d moved to Copenhagen, and had been listening to a lot more ambient and instrumental electronic music.

“[A]s a result ‘Cold Water’ felt quite different to songs we’d made in the past. It was less dance, but more atmospheric.”

The band also notes lyrical themes of “love in today’s context,” factoring in “the climate and fate of the planet.”

Advertisement

“Once we’d finished it, it felt like we’d placed a marker in the ground, guiding us in a new musical direction,” said Whitford.

‘Freeze, Melt’ is set for release on Friday 21 August via Cutters Records.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.