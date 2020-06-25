Cut Copy announce new album ‘Freeze, Melt’

Cut Copy have made their official return today (June 26), announcing details of their sixth studio album ‘Freeze, Melt.’

In addition to the announcement, the band have also released their new single ‘Cold Water.’

Listen to it below:

‘Freeze, Melt’ will be the band’s first album in three years, following 2017’s ‘Haiku From Zero’. In addition to ‘Cold Water,’ it will feature the already-released single ‘Love Is All We Share,’ which dropped back in May.

Dan Whitford, the band’s frontman, explained the origins of the track in a press release. “After extensive touring on our last album, ‘Cold Water’ was one of the first new songs to appear,” Cut Copy frontman Dan Whitford said of the new track.

“I’d moved to Copenhagen, and had been listening to a lot more ambient and instrumental electronic music.

“[A]s a result ‘Cold Water’ felt quite different to songs we’d made in the past. It was less dance, but more atmospheric.”

The band also notes lyrical themes of “love in today’s context,” factoring in “the climate and fate of the planet.”

“Once we’d finished it, it felt like we’d placed a marker in the ground, guiding us in a new musical direction,” said Whitford.

‘Freeze, Melt’ is set for release on Friday 21 August via Cutters Records.