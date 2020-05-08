Cut Copy return with brand new single ‘Love Is All We Share’

Cut Copy have released a brand new single, ‘Love Is All We Share’, the first new music from the Melbourne electronic stalwarts in almost three years.

Receiving its premiere on Double J’s Mornings today (May 8), a press statement described the new track as “a timely reminder of our common need for connection in isolation”.

Watch the Takeshi Murata-directed video below:

Singer Dan Whitford said, “‘Love Is All We Share’ is a song we made using only a handful of sounds, hoping to create an intimate and unworldly atmosphere. It was written a year ago about the anxieties of imagined future times, as technology becomes more all-consuming. But in light of recent events the song took on an eerie significance.

“With our immediate future uncertain and people the world over self-isolating, ‘love’ more than ever, feels like one of the best things we can share.”

‘Love Is All We Share’ is the first new music from Cut Copy since the release of fifth studio album ‘Haiku From Zero’ in 2017, named Double J’s Feature Album for the year. In 2018, they shared ‘Ocean Blue’, an outtake from the ‘Haiku From Zero’ sessions that never made the album.

‘Love Is All We Share’ is out now on Cutters Records via The Orchard.