Cut Copy share ‘Like Breaking Glass’ remix by Jacques Lu Cont

Cut Copy have shared a remix of recent single ‘Like Breaking Glass’ by Jacques Lu Cont, aka producer Stuart Price.

The new version by the English producer, who has worked with the likes of Madonna, Dua Lipa, The Killers, New Order and more, brings the original version’s crystalline pop sensibilities right to the forefront.

“Receiving a remix from Stuart Price (aka Jacques Lu Cont) is something that I probably never thought would happen. In the last fifteen years, his career has taken him outside of our world and into the realm of pop super producers working with multi-million selling artists,” commented Cut Copy frontman Dan Whitford in a statement.

“But early in his career, his music under the moniker Les Rythmes Digitales, Zoot Woman, and Paper Faces he was a real inspiration. LRD in particular gave me hope of turning tracks I’d made as a no-name bedroom producer with a couple of synths and sampler into something people might want to buy and dance to.

“The sounds and personality of his music was a real inspiration in an era dominated by generic funky house, and so it’s really such a unique honour to have him approach us to do work on this remix many years later.”

‘Like Breaking Glass’ is taken from the veteran electronic outfit’s recently released sixth studio album, ‘Freeze, Melt’. In an interview with NME last month, Whitford discussed how moving from Melbourne to Copenhagen affected his approach to writing the album.

“I wanted to really turn things back and go, I guess, Scandinavian minimal with what I was doing,” the frontman joked.

“It was a good reset as well: it sort of meant that you’re not burdened by all this history of the band, or what I’ve done in the past. Obviously, I was working on new Cut Copy music, but it felt like starting a new project.”

“I was interested in the idea of being immersed in the sounds and feeling like you’re sort of swimming around in it. So I think a lot of the music that came out of that time has that more spacious feeling to it.”

The Jacques Lu Cont remix follows previous ‘Freeze, Melt’ remixes by Patrick Holland (who took on ‘Love Is All We Share’) and Lindstrøm & Prins Thomas (who put their own spin on ‘Cold Water’).