Cut Copy share new single ‘Like Breaking Glass’

Cut Copy have released a new track, ‘Like Breaking Glass’, the third single to be lifted from their forthcoming album.

The band’s sixth studio album, ‘Freeze, Melt’, is set for release August 21 through their label Cutter. So far, they’ve released the tracks ‘Love Is All We Share‘ and ‘Cold Water‘.

Listen to ‘Like Breaking Glass’ below:

In a statement, Cut Copy’s Dan Whitford said ‘Like Breaking Glass’ is about “the conflicted feelings of a relationship that has begun to unravel”.

“Sometimes against all logic, you discover that affections run deep just as a break up becomes inevitable,” he explained.

“In the beginning ‘Like Breaking Glass’ started out as a completely different track. Before one weekend I was mucking around in the studio with just a drum beat and an acid bassline.

“I never managed to finish it, but when I came back to it the next week there was something about that beat that felt compelling, so I started writing a song over the top of it.”

Last week, Cut Copy released the first in a series of behind-the-scenes videos on the creation of the album. The video features an interview with Whitford, who said the album is far less percussive than its predecessors.

“[On the new album] sometimes against our better judgement or our instincts we’ve kind of restrained ourselves from doing the thing that seems obvious or like at least historically we would have thought is obvious in favour of something that’s new,” he said.