Cut Copy tease new music

Cut Copy have teased their first new music since 2017’s ‘Haiku From Zero’, as Primavera Sound music festival in Spain shares the band’s 2014 set on YouTube.

In a brief post to their Instagram yesterday (April 14), the Melbourne dance trio said they had “been working on something new” and shared a 13 second clip of ambient synthesiser and an image of oceanside views.

The new post follows similar ones made on the band’s Instagram since February this year, also containing ambient snippets and still images of beaches, forests, fields and a room full of chairs. Yesterday’s video was the first to have a caption confirming that these clips were taken from new music the band is recording. Cut Copy released their last full length album, ‘Haiku from Zero’, in 2017.

Cut Copy has also become the first Australian act to have their live set shared by Primavera Sound as part of their new series. The Spanish festival has been sharing a different set from its near-20 year history every day of the week since the beginning of the month. This spike in online activity follows the recent announcement that the festival has been postponed until August. Thus far, sets from Belle and Sebastian, Wilco, (Sandy) Alex G, Robyn, Pixies, Hot Chip, Car Seat Headrest, and more have also been shared.

Watch Cut Copy’s set below:

The Melbourne dance group’s performance came during the promotional tour for their fourth album ‘Free Your Mind’, which formed a quarter of the setlist. Cuts from their hit second album ‘In Ghost Colours’ also dominated the set.

