Cut Copy’s Ben Browning releases new single, ‘I Knew Someone’

Cut Copy bassist Ben Browning has released a new single, ‘I Knew Someone’, in the lead-up to the arrival of his new album.

The upbeat track draws heavily on synths and bass, with Browning’s vocals floating above, culminating in a disco-tinged groove. ‘I Knew Someone’ was engineered and produced by Browning, with mastering from Haima Marriott.

Listen to the single below:

‘I Knew Someone’ comes a month after Browning’s earlier single, ‘I Concede’. Both tracks will feature on his forthcoming album, ‘Until We Win’, out April 9 through his own imprint, Kardinian.

Browning’s new album follows Cut Copy’s latest record, ‘Freeze, Melt’, which arrived back in August. The album was included as part of NME‘s list of the best Australian albums for 2020.

Speaking to NME around the time of its release, Cut Copy frontman Dan Whitford said the album’s dreamy sound was influenced by his relocation to Copenhagen and its electronic music scene.

“I thought it would be kind of interesting relocating and just being in a different environment… both creatively and also personally,” Whitford said.

“I was interested in the idea of being immersed in the sounds and feeling like you’re sort of swimming around in it, so I think a lot of the music that came out of that time has that more spacious feeling to it.”