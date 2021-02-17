CXLOE announced for Isol-Aid lineup this weekend

Live-streamed music festival Isol-Aid is returning to TikTok screens this weekend for its 45th instalment, with CXLOE leading the lineup.

The dark pop singer released her debut EP, ‘Heavy, Pt. 1’ in October last year. Speaking to NME at the time, CXLOE said the project marks her owning the musical label.

“It has taken me a while to embrace it wholeheartedly because for so long, ‘pop’ was a dirty word. And I found myself always putting the word ‘just’ before pop,” she said.

Advertisement

“I wanted to lean into it conceptually and sonically with dark synths and crunchy bass… I started out doing pop and then I was like, nah, I don’t want to do this, then I went into R&B,” she said, “and then acoustic folk, and then I came back to dark pop, which felt more genuine to me.”

Rounding out the Isol-Aid bill this weekend are Sunshine Coast pop singer Jack Gray, Maitland sister duo Kinder and Los Leo with a DJ set.

Isol-Aid will be streaming from 4.55pm AEDT this Sunday February 21. As always, the performances are free to enjoy, but viewers are encouraged to donate to the festival, with all proceeds going to the artists and their teams.

Performances can be viewed by heading to the TikTok accounts for each act.

Advertisement

Next week, Isol-Aid will host the four-day virtual festival Folk Unlocked. Fanny Lumsden, Emma Swift, Kee’ahn and more will perform from February 23 to 26.