CXLOE announces debut EP, shares new single ‘Heavy’

Sydney singer-songwriter CXLOE will release her debut EP, ‘Heavy, Pt. 1’, on October 16 via Sandlot/AWAL.

To celebrate the announcement, CXLOE shared the EP’s title track, ‘Heavy’, today (September 24). The song arrives with a music video, which you can watch below.

Per a press release, ‘Heavy, Pt. 1’ sees the artist – real name Chloe Papandrea – delve into both her identity as Chloe and as her alter-ego, CXLOE.

“For a long time I struggled with the two sides – I thought I had to choose one way or the other,” she said.

”But as I’ve grown as a person and an artist, and in the process of creating my music and this EP, I’ve realised that both sides wouldn’t function without the other.”

Speaking about her latest single, CXLOE said that ‘Heavy’ “is all about the feeling I feel most days”.

“The song talks about a relationship that was once light and full of love but now carries too much weight to handle,” she continued.

“I feel this extreme switch with a lot of things in my life and most of the time it’s self-sabotage. Another beautiful trait of mine.”

‘Heavy’ is CXLOE’s third single for 2020, following on from ‘12 Steps’ and ‘One and Lonely’. Elsewhere, she featured on Cheat Codes’ ‘Between Our Hearts’ in August.

During the same month, CXLOE appeared on the season finale of the ABC’s new music series, The Sound.