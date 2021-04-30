CXLOE announces ‘Heavy Part I’ 2021 tour and new single

Dark pop musician CXLOE has announced a return to the live stage for her ‘Heavy Part I’ tour.

Announced this morning (April 30), the tour follows the release of CXLOE’s debut EP of the same name, which was released last October.

As well as Sydney and Melbourne shows, CXLOE will also appear at a string of metro and regional dates, kicking off at Big Pineapple Festival in Queensland and continuing through Wollongong, Adelaide, Perth and Newcastle.

The ‘Heavy Part I’ tour kicks off in May, with dates listed below. Tickets go on sale May 7 and will be available to purchase here.

In a press release, CXLOE said of the upcoming tour, “So stoked to be finally touring my debut EP ‘Heavy Part I’! I feel so lucky we get to play live music in Australia and can’t wait to play these songs that I’ve been sitting with for so long.”

As well as announcing her tour, CXLOE also revealed the forthcoming release of a new single, ‘Cry and Drive’, set to drop next Friday, May 6.

“[The tour] will be the first time I get to play my new single ‘Cry and Drive’ so I’m really excited for everyone to see a different side of me and my music. The song is vulnerable and sonically unlike anything I’ve put out before.”

The release of ‘Heavy Part I’ saw the inclusion of CXLOE’s singles ‘Heavy’, ‘One and Lonely’ and ’12 Steps’.

CXLOE’s ‘Heavy Part I’ 2021 tour dates are:

MAY

Friday 21 – Melbourne, The Night Cat

Saturday 22 – Wombye, Big Pineapple Festival

Friday 28 – Wollongong, Friday Juice



JUNE

Friday 4 – Adelaide, The Lab

Saturday 5 – Perth, Jack Rabbit Slims

Friday 11 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory (matinee)

Friday 11 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Sunday 13 – Newcastle, The Cambridge