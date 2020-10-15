CXLOE covers ‘Zombie’ by The Cranberries for Like A Version

CXLOE has taken on ‘Zombie’ by The Cranberries for triple j’s ‘Like A Version’ this morning (October 16).

The song first appeared as a single from the group’s second studio album, ‘No Need To Argue’.

Listen to CXLOE’s rendition below:

“I remember listening to [‘Zombie’] around the house and driving around with my dad just blasting it and just singing at the top of our lungs,” CXLOE said after her performance.

“It has the darkness to it as well as the catchy melodies and I aspire to write songs like that and that’s kind of why I fell in love with it.”

For her cover, CXLOE — real name Chloe Papandrea — was accompanied by a live four-piece band, which included a cello. It was the singer-songwriter’s first appearance on the long-running segment.

As is typical for ‘Like A Version’, CXLOE also played an original as part of her appearance on the program.

The singer-songwriter performed her recent single, ’12 Steps’, which hit streaming services in July.

Yesterday (October 15), CXLOE released her debut EP, ‘Heavy Part 1’, which featured ’12 Steps’ as well as other recent singles ‘Heavy’ and ‘One and Lonely’.

In August, she appeared in the season finale of The Sound’s first series. Guy Sebastian, Tones and I and Ash Grunwald also appeared in the episode.

It was announced today (October 16) that The Sound would return for a second series from November.