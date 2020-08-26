CXLOE drops mesmerising music video for ‘One and Lonely’

Fast-rising dark-pop artist CXLOE has released the official music video for her latest single, ‘One and Lonely’.

The track was released just last week and is the second single to be taken from a forthcoming body of work due out later this year. She shared the first taste of the forthcoming project in July, with the song ’12 Steps’.

In the music video, released today (August 26), we see CXLOE – real name Chloe Papandrea – in an isolation capsule at a futuristic hotel above a cityscape, her solitude interspersed with shots of CXLOE performing a hypnotic dance sequence.

Watch the futuristic video now:

According to a press release, ‘One and Lonely’ tackles some of CXLOE’s “very own, very personal burdens”.

“‘One and Lonely’ is all about loneliness,” the artist said. “I spend a majority of the year away from my partner.

“I know I can be too much sometimes, and this song touches on these elements of push and pull that I put my partner through. It captures love and sadness in a matter of words.”

CXLOE recently performed ’12 Steps’ on the season finale of ABC’s The Sound, alongside Tones And I, Electric Fields and Bliss N Eso.

The artist had taken to Twitter the morning of her performance to thank people for tuning in. “Aussies punch well above their weight,” she said, “so honoured to be a part of this show.”