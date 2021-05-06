CXLOE honours late grandmother in new single ‘Cry & Drive’

Dark pop singer CXLOE has shared a new single, ‘Cry & Drive’, lifted from her forthcoming second collection of work.

The arrival of ‘Cry & Drive’ was first announced late last month around the same time as CXLOE’s tour announcement. The emotional single was born out of tragedy, following the passing of CXLOE’s grandmother.

It also incorporates a voicemail left by her grandmother in the song’s final seconds, adding an extra personal dimension.

Watch the lyric video for ‘Cry & Drive’ below:

“I found myself crying and driving on the way home from the hospital, to the point where it was dangerous. I was on the phone to my partner and he told me to pull over and not cry and drive,” the singer explained in a statement.

“I spent a lot of time with my grandma in the coming months before she passed away and told her how I was feeling. She was the biggest fan of my music so to make sure she forever lives on in my life and in my music I decided to put her last voicemail she ever sent me at the end of the song.

“It kills me every time I hear it, but it’s a perfect bookend to her life, this song, and my grieving.”

‘Cry & Drive’ is the lead single off CXLOE’s forthcoming body of work, which currently has no title or release date. The record follows on from CXLOE’s debut EP, ‘Heavy Part I’, which arrived in October of last year.

CXLOE will be touring ‘Heavy Part I’ around the country from later this month, hitting a number of east coast cities, as well as Adelaide. She will also be making an appearance at the Big Pineapple festival in Queensland. Tickets to the headline shows are available from tomorrow (May 7) through CXLOE’s website.