Watch CXLOE perform ’12 Steps’ live on ‘The Sound’

Rising pop singer-songwriter CXLOE appeared on the season finale of The Sound last night (August 23), where she performed her first single of 2020, ‘12 Steps’.

The Sound, which has aired every Sunday on the ABC for the past six weeks, sees artists curate performances in locations of their choosing. CXLOE’s number took place at Marble Bar, in her native home of Sydney.

Watch CXLOE’s performance below:

Advertisement

CXLOE '12 Steps' | The Sound (Ep 6) ICYMI: my performance of '12 Steps' on The Sound. The Australian music industry has so much to offer and I’m honoured to be a part of this special series. You can watch the full episode here on ABC iView (https://iview.abc.net.au/show/sound) Posted by CXLOE on Sunday, August 23, 2020

CXLOE took to Twitter this morning to thank everyone for tuning in, saying, “Aussies punch well above their weight, so honoured to be a part of this show.”

The Sydneysider recently released her second single of this year, titled ‘One and Lonely’. She explained the track is about loneliness and the difficulties of spending “majority of the year” away from her partner.

“This song talks about the endless flights and sleepless nights away from each other and how heavy this feeling is. I know I can be too much sometimes, and this song touches on these elements of push and pull that I put my partner through.

“‘You’ll always be my One and Lonely’ is probably one of my favourite lines off the whole EP. It captures love and sadness in a matter of words.”

Advertisement

Other acts on the season finale of The Sound included Tones And I, Guy Sebastian, Bliss N Eso and Josh Teskey. Electric Fields also teamed up with John Butler, Missy Higgins and Jessica Mauboy to virtually cover Paul Kelly and Kev Carmody’s ‘From Little Things Big Things Grow’.