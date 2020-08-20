CXLOE releases new single ‘One and Lonely’

Sydney pop artist CXLOE has shared a new single, ‘One and Lonely’.

The track was produced by Sam McCarthy and co-written between CXLOE, McCarthy, Trey Campbell and Jessica Porfiri.

The track is the second release to be taken from a larger body of work, set to arrive later this year, following ’12 Steps’ earlier in July. Per a press release, CXLOE described ‘One and Lonely’ as a deeply personal song.

“‘One and Lonely’ is all about loneliness. I spend a majority of the year away from my partner, and it always weighs on me heavily,” she said.

“This song talks about the endless flights and sleepless nights away from each other and how heavy this feeling is. I know I can be too much sometimes, and this song touches on these elements of push and pull that I put my partner through.

“‘You’ll always be my One and Lonely’ is probably one of my favourite lines off the whole EP. It captures love and sadness in a matter of words.”

To date, CXLOE has amassed over 32million global streams across her nine singles. She recently performed on the fifth episode of ABC’s The Sound, alongside Jessica Mauboy, Kate Miller-Heidke and Tkay Maidza.