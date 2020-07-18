CXLOE shares new single and music video ’12 Steps’

Australian pop artist CXLOE has shared a new single, ’12 Steps’, which premiered alongside an accompanying music video.

The visual was directed and produced by Tia Thorne, with cinematography by David Mckinnar and editing by Michael Ropbert. Watch it below:

Advertisement

Per a press release, the music video was shot in Melbourne and features CXLOE “battling her inner demons after a big night out chasing a feeling”. The song was co-written with Michael Pollack (Charli XCX) and produced by Andrew Wells (Bebe Rexha) and The Futuristics (Selena Gomez).

The single is lifted from a debut body of work which will be released later this year via Sandlot Records. The label’s roster includes the likes of Lady Gaga, Charlie Puth, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and more.

According to CXLOE, ’12 Steps’ revolves around the topic of addiction.

“Addiction runs in my family and I’ve always wanted to tell my story in a way that felt comfortable to me and those around me,” CXLOE said in a statement.

“The song mirrors the steps of the program through the eyes of a toxic relationship. I’ve spent time over the years becoming familiar with the program and think it is as important to treat unhealthy, toxic relationships with the same attention. Whether the addiction is to alcohol, food, shopping or a person, it all comes back to pain. And that’s something I can relate to. Seeking something or someone to mask pain.”

CXLOE will donate her entire first week of streaming earnings to Lifeline, a national Australian charity that provides crisis support and suicide prevention services.

Advertisement

“Addiction needs to be spoken about and not treated as a taboo topic,” CXLOE said.

“This song has been written from my experiences and I have the utmost respect for those battling addiction and thank those strong people in my life for letting me shine light on these topics.”

’12 Steps’ marks the artist’s eighth single to date, following ‘Low Blow’, ‘I Can’t Have Nice Things’ and ‘Sick’ (featuring Gnash), the artist amassing more than 22 million combined streams worldwide.