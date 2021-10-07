Listen to CXLOE’s dark new single ‘Close’

CXLOE has shared her third single for the year, releasing a dark, brooding synth-pop cut titled ‘Close’.

Written by CXLOE along with Eric Leva and produced by Sammy Witt, the song oscillates between intimate, near-whispered verses and big driving refrains anchored by sweeping synths.

“‘Close’ was written during a time that in my life I was continuously putting myself out there but getting nothing in return,” the Sydney singer explained in an accompanying statement.

Advertisement

“The song is about the struggle of wanting to commit to something or someone but they’re not ready to make the jump for you. From my perspective, I was being flown around the world to meet with record labels in which I gave my all, but was never able to close the deal and have the commitment reciprocated.”

“This song reflects on learning about your worth, values, and what you are willing to compromise for another person,” CXLOE continues. “It can be utterly disappointing to not be able to close the deal, but when you do… the pain is all worth it.”

‘Close’ follows on from two other singles CXLOE has released this year, ‘Soft Rock’ in August and ‘Cry & Drive’ back in May. All three tracks will feature on a forthcoming project, details of which are yet to be revealed.

CXLOE released her debut EP ‘Heavy Part I’ in October of last year, previewed with singles like ’12 Steps’, ‘One and Lonely’ and ‘Heavy’.