Cyndi Lauper, Troye Sivan, Rufus Wainwright and more to play Stonewall Gives Back livestream

Cyndi Lauper, Troye Sivan, Rufus Wainwright and other artists are set to take part in the Stonewall Gives Back! live-streamed concert, organised as part of The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative.

Hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, the event takes place this Thursday (April 23). Other guests and performers include actor Alan Cumming, Allie X, Dareen Hayes, Kim Petras, MUNA, Our Lady J and Nina West. Find a full list of performers below.

The Stonewall Inn Gives Back initiative, the official charity of the iconic Stonewall Inn in New York City, looks to raise funds for LGBTQ nightlife industry workers who require financial aid during the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the sector are encouraged to apply for grants, which will then be decided and approved by initiative board members and legal advisers.

The Stonewall Gives Back! event will be produced by Erich Bergen, who recently produced the Saturday Night Seder streaming event that raised over US$2.9 million. “I think this pandemic has made it even more clear just how vulnerable some of our communities actually are,” Bergen told Variety. “We are coming together to respond to this crisis in a collaborative way, through music, which is the great unifier.”

Streaming live on World of Wonder’s YouTube channel WOWPresents, all proceeds from the event will go directly into a fund where industry professionals can apply for emergency assistance. These funds will then be distributed as $1,000 grants based on need, on a first come first serve basis to those who have lost their livelihood due to the coronavirus pandemic and are struggling to afford basic necessities. Impacted industry professionals can apply for a grant here.

Stonewall Gives Back! performers include:

Alan Cumming

Allie X

Betty Who

Carlie Hanson

Cyndi Lauper

Darren Hayes

Dave Mizzoni

Greyson Chance

Issac Dunbar

John Cameron Mitchell

Kim Petras

Kristin Chenoweth

Leland

Lorna Luft

Matt Rogers

MUNA

Nina West

Our Lady J

Pabllo Vittar

Peppermint

Rufus Wainwright

Shoshana Bean

Todrick Hall

Troye Sivan

TUCKER

VINCINT