News Music News

Cypress Hill announce live-stream performance for this Saturday

Their first performance together since lockdown began

By Jasper Bruce
Cypress Hill. Credit: Press

Cypress Hill have announced a live-stream performance for this Saturday (June 20). The iconic hip-hop outfit will go live on the Melody VR app from 11am AEST.

It will be Cypress Hill’s first performance together since coronavirus lockdown regulations came into place in March. They’ve dubbed their concert ‘Live from LA’.

The group had been scheduled to begin a world tour in March, however, were forced to pull out of these dates as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to their press release, the live-stream will take viewers inside the band’s “state-of-the-art studio space to experience the exclusive 360° performance” and will feature “bespoke video walls”.

“When we were approached to perform for our fans again, we jumped on it. We definitely wanted to give them a unique experience with this intimate show. Partnering with MelodyVR for Live from LA allowed us to do just that,” the band said.

The band have also revealed their setlist for the performance, which can be viewed below.

In 2019, Cypress Hill made history by becoming the first Latino hip-hop group to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“We love the star. It could have been a gold leaf, though, a gold weed leaf. That would have been good too,” rapper B-Real commented at the time.

Cypress Hill ‘Live from LA’ setlist:

Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That
Real Estate
The Phunky Feel One
Head On The Pump
Latin Thugs
Weed Medley
How I Could Just Kill A Man
Insane In The Brain
Rock Superstar

