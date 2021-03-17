Cypress Hill share ‘Champion Sound’, their first new music in three years

Cypress Hill have shared their first new music in three years – listen to ‘Champion Sound’ below.

The track, which follows 2018 album ‘Elephants On Acid’, comes alongside the announcement of a special 4/20 livestream event from the group.

“We’re really excited to give our fans a taste of what we’ve been working on since ‘Elephants On Acid’,” B‑Real said of the new song. ​”We can’t wait for you all to hear what’s up next.”

Listen to ‘Champion Sound’ below:

The band’s upcoming livestream event is described as “the world’s largest smoke session and performance” which will be held on April 20 and streamed from the legendary Roxy venue on Los Angeles’ Sunset Boulevard.

The performance promises “a greatest hit set and some special surprises,” and tickets can be purchased here.

Reviewing ‘Elephants On Acid’, NME wrote: “When it’s great, we see exactly why the world first pricked up its ears in 1991. But those moments are sadly overshadowed by a barrage of tracks that becoming increasingly surreal and tedious as the record progresses.

“There’s plenty for old school fans to love, but it’s the sound of a band doing whatever they want, safe in the knowledge that they’ve already cemented their legacy.”

Last month, the duo announced plans to release a graphic novel celebrating the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

Cypress Hill: Tres Equis will map out the origin story of the LA rap group. “Before they became icons, Louis and Senen were just a couple of teenage cholos from around the way, trying to stay out of trouble — until a series of chance encounters with both sides of the law changed their path forever,” a press release for the graphic novel said.