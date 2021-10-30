Cypress Hill have released a new track called ‘Open Ya Mind’, which targets the government’s reluctance to legalise marijuana in the US.

The legendary hip-hop group, comprising B-Real, Sen Dog, DJ Muggs and Eric Bobo, have shared the Black Milk-produced track as the first taste of their upcoming 10th studio album.

It comes after Cypress Hill celebrated the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album in August, which saw them release an Expanded Edition of the classic album featuring three new bonus tracks.

‘Open Ya Mind’ hears the group discuss the corporate ramifications and governmental ambiguity of legalising cannabis in America. “Have you seen the news?/ They legalised in California/ But the feds still tryna/ Put the pressure on ya/ Forever we grind/ Until the end of time/ Yea we blowin some smoke/ Then let’s open ya mind,” B-Real raps on the hook.

Addressing the legalisation of weed in certain states, Sen Dog adds: “Who knew the habits that I had would be so profitable/ But Uncle Sam wants to put taxes on the ounces I sold/ That ain’t legalisation/ That’s just some more domination.”

Listen to the track below:

“As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of our debut, we wanted to be sure fans knew we weren’t planning on slowing down and can’t wait for them to hear the new album, coming early next year,” Sen Dog said in a statement. “‘Open Ya Mind’ gives you a taste of what’s to come and we can’t wait to return to see you on the road in 2022!”

In addition to the Expanded Edition of their debut, Cypress Hill also released a graphic novel to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Cypress Hill: Tres Equis maps out the origin story of the LA rap group, whose 1990 debut spawned the hits ‘Hand On The Pump’ and ‘How I Could Just Kill A Man’, the latter of which famously appeared in the 2Pac-starring movie Juice.

The story features guest appearances from some of the characters referenced in Cypress Hill songs such as Officer O’Malley from ‘Hole In The Head’ and Sister Maggie from ‘Stoned Is The Way Of The Walk’.

Last year, Cypress Hill and George Clinton featured in the video for recent Public Enemy new single ‘GRID’.

Taken from PE’s recently released 15th studio album, ‘What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?’, the new track envisages a post-apocalyptic world where digital communication has been eradicated.