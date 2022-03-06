Cypress Hill’s next album will be their “final traditional” release

Cypress Hill have revealed that the album they release after their next will be their “final traditional” LP.

The California hip-hop titans – comprising B-Real, Sen Dog, DJ Muggs and Eric Bobo – are gearing up to release their 10th studio album, ‘Back In Black’, which is set to arrive on March 18. But even with the pending release, the group are already looking ahead to the future.

“The next album after this one will be the final traditional Cypress Hill album,” B-Real told The Independent. “After that, we’re gonna still make music. We’re not not gonna stop, not for nothing, but we want to change up the experience.

“Putting out an album isn’t what it used to be, and the attention span of folks these days is about songs. We traditionally like to take people on a journey with the album, and it’s harder to do that in this day and time.”

The group’s last album was 2018’s ‘Elephants On Acid’. Speaking about its follow-up, Sen Dog said: “This album is a return to our roots. We were proud hip-hoppers back in the day and we’ve gone through it all.

“We’re proud to be part of the hip-hop industry. Doing a straight hip-hop joint was the way to go.”

The group also shared a preview of the album with new single ‘Bye Bye’ – you can listen to it here.

Back in October, Cypress Hill released a track called ‘Open Ya Mind’, which targets the government’s reluctance to legalise marijuana in the US.

It arrived after the group celebrated the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album last August, which saw them release an Expanded Edition of the classic album featuring three new bonus tracks.

The group will join Slipknot on the second leg of their newly announced Knotfest Roadshow tour with dates across the US & Canada in May and June.

Meanwhile, Cypress Hill have announced they’ll be releasing a new documentary, Hits From The Bong, expected to arrive next year.