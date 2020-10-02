D Block Europe have announced the release of their debut album, ‘The Blueprint – Us Vs. Them’.

Young Adz and Dirtbike LB’s upcoming LP is made up of 29 tracks and will feature collaborations with Stefflon Don and Raye. It’s due to be released next week (October 9).

Another guest on the album is Manchester rapper Aitch, who joins the South London pair on new single ‘UFO’.

Sharing the track with an accompanying set of visuals, the KC Locke-directed video takes viewers on an immersive out of body experience through the eyes of D Block Europe.

You can watch the video below.

“Distinctive style, unfiltered lyricism, and dynamic flows flourish on songs that explore family relationships and religion, whilst fulfilling the need for a quintessential D Block Europe hit,” a press release says of the new D Block Europe album.

You can see the tracklist for ‘The Blueprint – Us Vs. Them’ below:

1. ‘Destiny’

2. ‘Birds Are Chirping’

3. ‘Cartier Rings’

4. ‘Shame On Me’

5. ‘Top Thai’

6. ‘Michelin Star’ Feat. Stefflon Don

7. ‘We Won’

8. ‘Mr Mysterious’

9. ‘Perkosex’

10. ‘Last Night in Marbella’

11. ‘Proud’

12. ‘All The Time’

13. ‘Plain Jane’

14. ‘Whistle’

15. ‘Codeine & Fashion’

16. ‘DrunkFxckStupid’

17. ‘Last Night In Paris’

18. ‘Table Manners’

19. ‘UFO’ Feat. Aitch

20. ‘Blessed & Destined’

21. ‘Ferrari Horses’ Feat. Raye

22. ‘Gulag’

23. ‘Tutorial’

24. ‘Seashore’

25. ‘Big B’

26. ‘Only Fans’

27. ‘Free 22’

28. ‘GS9’

29. ‘Pure’

Earlier this month, Aitch took home the award for Video Of The Year at GRM Daily’s Rated Awards.

Leading the nominations alongside Stormzy, Aitch was listed in the categories for Male Artist, Track Of The Year, Video Of The Year and the Album Of The Year.

His win came for ‘Rain’, his collaboration with AJ Tracey and Tay Keith.