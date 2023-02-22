d4vd announces first-ever Australian tour dates for 2023

American indie singer-songwriter d4vd has announced his first-ever run of Australian tour dates, with two intimate club shows booked in for this April.

Dubbed ‘The Root Of It All’, the short tour will begin in Sydney on Monday April 3 –performing at Mary’s Underground – and wrap up at Melbourne’s Howler the following night, Tuesday April 4. It adds to a four-date US run that he announced last month, all shows on which have since sold out.

Tickets for the pair of Australian gigs will go on sale at 10am this Friday (February 24), with a Handsome Tours pre-sale running from the same time tomorrow (February 23) – see here for info on both sales.

The 2023 NME 100 artist rose to popularity with his debut single ‘Run Away’, which was released in December of 2021. He followed it up with 16 standalone singles in 2022 – most notably with the hit ‘Romantic Homicide’, which peaked at Number 33 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has since been certified Gold in the US and New Zealand (as well as Silver in the UK).

Its follow-up, ‘Here With Me’, also did well on the charts – particularly in Switzerland, where it cracked the Top 10 and peaked at Number Seven. Last Friday, d4vd released his latest single ‘Poetic Vulgarity’, which is expected to be part of his debut studio album to be released later this year.

d4vd’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

APRIL

Monday 3 – Warrang/Sydney, Mary’s Underground

Tuesday 4 – Naarm/Melbourne, Howler