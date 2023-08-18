d4vd announces new EP, shares new single, ‘Notes From A Wrist’

d4vd has shared a new single, ‘Notes From A Wrist’ – listen to the emotional track below.

‘Notes From A Wrist’ and its accompanying music video were made available today (August 18), and sees the Houston-based singer-songwriter tackle themes of depression, unstable home environments and more.

“I wrote ‘Notes From A Wrist’ about a childhood friend that struggled with depression,” d4vd said of the track via a press statement. “It describes the pain experienced in an unstable home and something a lot of people in my generation experience and can relate to. The sonics are very stripped back, and the vocals almost sound like a looming voice in your head.”

Advertisement

The music video for ‘Notes From A Wrist’ – directed by Erik Rojas – sees d4vd relive the darkest moments of his life as he reminisces about a lost love. Watch the music video below.

The track is the first to be released from the young musician’s newly announced EP, ‘The Lost Petals’. The five-track project is due for release on September 8 via Darkroom/Interscope. You can now pre-save the EP here.

d4vd has also shared the upcoming ‘The Lost Petals’ EP’s artwork and tracklist. See the full details for ‘The Lost Petals’ below.

The tracklisting for d4vd’s ‘The Lost Petals’ EP is:

‘Notes From A Wrist’ ‘Hollow Prayers’ ‘Rehab’ ‘Poetic Vulgarity’ ‘Once More’

Advertisement

‘Notes From A Wrist’ is d4vd’s first release since he teamed up with Holly Humberstone last month on a track called ‘Superbloodmon’ from her upcoming debut album.

Earlier this year, d4vd was unveiled as the inaugural cover artist on The Cover, NME‘s newly launched weekly cover story featuring emerging talent from across the globe. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover, and the full interview with d4vd can be read here.

To celebrate The Cover, d4vd also curated an accompanying ‘songs for tour’ playlist, featuring songs from Humberstone, Clairo, Billie Eilish and more. Listen to the full playlist here on Spotify and here on Apple Music.

Following d4vd’s christening of The Cover, NME attended the star’s headlining concert at the Islington Assembly Hall on May 30. NME‘s Liberty Dunworth wrote in a four-star review of the performance: “It comes as no surprise how the genre-bending musician has resonated with listeners worldwide. Confidently striding around the stage as if it were his second home (this is only his second-ever show in the capital), part of d4vd’s charm comes from his ease when it comes to poking fun with his audience.”