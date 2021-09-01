DaBaby apologises for homophobic remarks in meeting with HIV organisations

DaBaby has apologised to leading HIV advocates in a private meeting over homophobic remarks he made during his Rolling Loud Miami set in July.

Following the incident, representatives from various HIV organisations in the US signed and sent an open letter to the rapper last month, urging DaBaby to take a private meeting with them, which ultimately took place virtually on August 25. Organisations involved included GLAAD, Black AIDS Institute, National Minority AIDS Council and the Southern AIDS Coalition.

According to a press release issued by GLAAD, community leaders and attendees from the meeting said in a joint statement that DaBaby “apologized for the inaccurate and hurtful comments he made about people living with HIV”, and that he “received our personal stories and the truth about HIV and its impact on Black and LGBTQ communities with deep respect.”

DaBaby, who the statement says was “genuinely engaged”, “openly and eagerly participated in this forum of Black people living with HIV, which provided him an opportunity to learn and to receive accurate information.”

The statement adds, “Now, we wish for him to use his platform to relay that critical information to his fanbase and encourage people to get tested and know their status.”

The full statement can be read here.

DaBaby received widespread condemnation over his homophobic remarks at Rolling Loud from the likes of Sir Elton John, Dua Lipa, Madonna, and more.

He had said onstage: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up.” He also added, “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up!”

After that, DaBaby addressed the criticism in a music video and attempted to apologise publicly, but then appeared to backtrack by deleting his statement from his Instagram page. DaBaby was dropped from several festival line-ups, including Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, Austin City Limits and more.

The rapper has since referenced being ‘cancelled’ over his comments in a freestyle and a verse on the song ‘Jail pt 2’ from Kanye West‘s new album ‘DONDA’.

DaBaby also appeared at Kanye West’s listening party for ‘DONDA’ in Chicago alongside Marilyn Manson, who is also credited on ‘Jail pt 2’.