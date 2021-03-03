DaBaby faces lawsuit over “violent attack” on man whose house he rented for video shoot

DaBaby is facing a lawsuit from a 64-year-old man who alleges he was “beat, punched, spat on, threatened, shoved and robbed” after confronting the rapper over a rental agreement.

Homeowner Gary Pagar claims that he rented the home to the ‘Rockstar’ rapper for a private vacation with nine friends at a cost of $43,706.

In legal documents filed in Los Angeles, Pagar alleges that the rapper, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, subsequently violated the terms by shooting a music video at the house – which included about 40 people.

Upon confronting the group in December, Pagar claims that he was thrown to the ground by one of Kirk’s associates – with the rapper in a nearby car as the incident unfolded.

While video footage obtained by the Daily Mail shows the early stages of the incident, Pagar told the court that DaBaby “sucker-punched” him and knocked out his tooth when the cameras stopped rolling.

After Pagar contacted authorities, DaBaby and his associates allegedly fled the scene.

Pagar is seeking $117,910.48 in damages for the incident, as he claims the upholstery and floor on the property were also defaced, a sculpture was broken and rubbish was strewn over the house.

DaBaby is yet to respond to the claims, but NME has contacted his representatives for comment.

Elsewhere, the rapper recently faced criticism for calling out 17-year-old star Joja Siwa in a recent song.