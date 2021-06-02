DaBaby questioned by police after two people shot in Miami’s South Beach

DaBaby has been questioned by police in Miami following a shoot-out in South Beach on Monday night (May 31).

The rapper, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was among “several possible subjects” who were detained after the fight left two people injured, a Miami Beach Police spokesman confirmed.

A source told Page Six: “DaBaby and his crew had an issue with people right next to them in the car. DaBaby and his crew were travelling in around six SUVs, and either a car pulled up on them and started something or their doors hit each other and they got in a fight.

“Rumour has it that DaBaby and 10 to 12 members of his entourage have been detained by police.”

It is thought that the shooting took place in Miami Beach near a cluster of popular restaurants at around 11:30 pm on Monday.

According to local reports, two people were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center after they suffered leg and shoulder injuries.

US radio host Andy Slater also alleged that police sources told him that the musician fired and told police it was in “self-defence.”

“DaBaby fired off at least one round outside Prime 112 in Miami Beach”, Slater said.

“The rapper told cops he did it in self-defence.”

Representatives for DaBaby are yet to comment on the story.