DaBaby reveals he’s recorded multiple new tracks with Justin Bieber

DaBaby has revealed that he and Justin Bieber have recorded a number of new tracks together.

On Saturday (October 17), the ‘Find My Way’ hitmaker was asked by a fan on Twitter about the possibility of him working with Bieber.

“@DaBabyDaBaby When will U and Justin Bieber collaborating on a song ? U guys will make history,” the fan tweeted.

Advertisement

DaBaby went on to reveal that he and JB have actually already worked together, responding: “We got like 5 of em.” His tweet was accompanied by an emoji depicting a face holding a finger over its mouth insinuating to stay quiet.

See the exchange below:

We got like 5 of em 🤫 https://t.co/TbkuDqViaB — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) October 17, 2020

It is not yet clear as to whether the tracks are Bieber’s, DaBaby’s, or both.

At the weekend (October 17), Justin Bieber performed his two latest songs, ‘Holy’ and ‘Lonely’, on Saturday Night Live.

Performing on a dimly lit stage adorned with a neon cross, Bieber sang his quasi-religious comeback track ‘Holy’ alongside collaborator and former SNL host Chance The Rapper.

Advertisement

Previously, Chance The Rapper has said Bieber‘s forthcoming new album reminds him of Michael Jackson‘s classic LP ‘Off The Wall’.

“I feel like we should talk about how fire your album is,” Chance said in a livestream chat with Bieber, before adding: “I would say, I’m gonna, this is no cap at all and I said this to you in Chicago, it’s some of the best music I’ve ever heard, period, it reminds me of when Michael Jackson made ‘Off The Wall’.”

Meanwhile, Kanye West has shared a snippet of his upcoming collaboration with DaBaby, after confirming that the pair were working together over the weekend.