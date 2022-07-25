DaBaby says he’s a Donald Trump supporter

DaBaby has said that he supports Donald Trump.

The rapper said in a new interview that he’s a fan of the former US President after he pardoned Kodak Black shortly before leaving office in 2021.

When DaBaby was asked to share his thoughts on Kanye West’s failed presidential bid in 2020, he said that he would’ve voted for him because “he’s gangsta” [Full Send Podcast].

He then responded to a question asking him whether he supported Trump. “Do I fuck with Trump? Now, hell yeah…Trump is a gangsta. N***a let Kodak out.”

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website Black was released on January 20, 2021, less than 24 hours after Trump announced his list of pardons and commutations. The rapper was serving a 46-month sentence after being convicted on a weapons charge.

Black has stayed firm in his loyalty to Trump ever since, writing at the time to Trump’s now-defunct Twitter account: “I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence.”

“I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love. It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing. @DanScavino.”

Meanwhile, DaBaby’s remarks about Trump come a few months after he was charged with felony battery for an alleged attack on the owner of a rental property that he was using to shoot a music video.

Gary Pagar has claimed that he was physically assaulted when he tried to stop the rapper’s entourage from shooting the video on his Los Angeles property in December 2021.

The rapper took to Twitter to deny Pagar’s claims, writing: “Y’all keep beliving [sic] these type of people & helping em assassinate my character y’all might as well get a rope & help him hang my black ass on a tree.”

Billboard reported in May that DaBaby had not yet made a formal appearance in the case. The lawsuit is pending, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for June.