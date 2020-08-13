DaBaby says he’s voting for Kanye West in 2020 presidential election

Kanye West has received another major celebrity endorsement for his 2020 presidential campaign, after DaBaby voiced his support for him on Twitter yesterday (July 12).

Referencing West’s infamous interruption of Taylor Swift on stage in 2009, DaBaby wrote, “Ima let y’all finish…. But you got me fucked up you think I ain’t voting for Ye.”

Ima let y’all finish…. But you got me fucked up you think I ain’t voting for Ye. 🇺🇸 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) August 12, 2020

Before this, West gave DaBaby a shout out on Twitter, writing “Lesssgoooooooooooo” before clarifying that it was in reference to an adlib of DaBaby’s.

Lesssgoooooooooooo — ye (@kanyewest) August 12, 2020

Da baby ad lib by the way — ye (@kanyewest) August 12, 2020

Following this, DaBaby shared a friendly warning for West and anyone else choosing to use the aforementioned adlib.

“Warning,” he wrote.

“Use the “let’s gooo” adlib at your own risk. It makes you unstoppable.”

Warning ⚠️ Use the “let’s gooo” adlib at your own risk. It makes you unstoppable. — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) August 12, 2020

In other #Yeezy2020 news, he recently previewed some of his ‘2020 Vision’ merch that is set to accompany his campaign. He is planning to run as an independent under ‘The Birthday Party’ banner in the election, managing to get on the ballot in a small number of US states.

DaBaby recently came under fire after footage emerged from his concert in Georgia in early July showing a distinct lack of social distancing measures being enforced.

“I absolutely love Dababy and his music but this is such an awful idea,” wrote one fan on Twitter. “Risking thousands of lives for a silly ass concert is so foolish. Cancel this ridiculousness.”