Daft Punk announce “drumless edition” of ‘Random Access Memories’

Daft Punk have announced a new “drumless edition” of their final studio album ‘Random Access Memories’.

The French duo are set to release a track-by-track reimagining of their 2013 Grammy-winning fourth record on November 17. You can pre-order it here (physical) and here (digital).

Fans will be able to get their hands on a CD, 2LP and a choice of two vinyl ‘bundles’.

An official description reads: “This version strips away all drum and percussive elements from the album, giving listeners the ability to dive deeper into the layers of instrumentation on each track.”

Check out the preview video and snippet in the announcement post below.

Random Access Memories – Drumless Edition, November 17th 2023 Pre-order now, https://t.co/788o6rjHKE pic.twitter.com/EtNeu1Ccmd — Daft Punk (@daftpunk) September 28, 2023

Earlier this year Daft Punk released a 10th anniversary edition of ‘Random Access Memories’ containing 35 minutes of outtakes and unheard demos.

The original version of the album included the hit single ‘Get Lucky’ featuring Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers, and ‘Instant Crush’ featuring The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas.

NME this year explored how ‘Random Access Memories’ became the most hyped album of its era in a special retrospective feature.

Daft Punk announced their break-up in February 2021 after almost 30 years together.

During a recent interview Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter he was “relieved” over the way that the band ended.

“The question I ask more myself is why we did end it rather than how it could last for so long,” he said. “It’s a lot like a story or mini saga – sometimes there’s a TV show that has a special place in people’s hearts and it keeps that place, and it runs for one, two, three, four, five, sometimes 10 seasons.

“There’s a moment where it ends and I think it’s actually interesting to have this opportunity to start, have the middle and to end it… [I was] relieved and happy to look back and say: ‘OK, we didn’t mess it up too much’.”