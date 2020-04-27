Daft Punk enlisted to score new Dario Argento movie

Daft Punk are going to be scoring an upcoming new movie by Dario Argento called Occhiali Neri.

The film, which in English translates to ‘Black Glasses’, will be Argento’s first in eight years and will star his daughter Asia Argento.

Speaking to Italian publication La Repubblica, the director, whose previous movies include Suspiria and Inferno, said Daft Punk are fans of his work and when they learned he was shooting a new movie they got in contact with a request to work together.

Advertisement

He added that the robots are meant to be sending him the first songs soon, and then travel to Rome to meet him when the coronavirus quarantine rules are relaxed.

While information on the plot is sparse, Argento revealed that the movie will be filmed in Rome and centre around a Chinese woman and child.

Daft Punk previously scored for Disney’s Tron: Legacy in 2010. Their last studio album was 2013’s ‘Random Access Memories’, featuring the huge summer smash ‘Get Lucky’.

Meanwhile, a new poll has revealed the most listened to songs in the UK during the last decade, including songs by Daft Punk, Pharrell, Adele and Kings Of Leon.

The poll, compiled by PPL and BBC Radio 2, revealed the top 40 most played songs across radio and television in the UK throughout the 2010s.

Advertisement

As reported by the BBC, Pharrell Williams’ ‘Happy’ topped the list, followed by Adele’s‘Rolling In The Deep’ and ‘Moves Like Jagger’ from Maroon 5 and Christiana Aguilera.

Other entries in the top ten include Daft Punk and Pharell’s ‘Get Lucky’, Justin Timberlake’s ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling!’ and ‘Uptown Funk’ from Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars. Kings of Leon’s ‘Sex On Fire’ completed the top 10.