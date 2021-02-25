Daft Punk’s music sales soar following break-up announcement

Sales of Daft Punk‘s music have risen dramatically following the duo’s break-up announcement.

The pioneering French group confirmed their split on Monday (February 22) after 28 years together.

As Rolling Stone reports (citing Alpha Data), streams of Daft Punk’s music were up by nearly 500 per cent on Monday compared to Sunday (February 21) as song sales increased by 1,335 per cent and digital album sales were up by 2,650 per cent.

Daft Punk’s second studio album ‘Discovery’, which features such songs as ‘One More Time’, ‘Digital Love’ and ‘Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger’, was the most popular among music listeners this week.

The 2001 LP was streamed over 1.5 million times on Monday – an increase of 429 per cent compared to the previous day – while digital album sales of ‘Discovery’ increased by over 8,000 per cent.

The most-streamed Daft Punk songs on Monday were ‘Get Lucky’ (up by 180 per cent in on-demand audio streams), ‘One More Time’ (up 368 per cent), ‘Harder Better Faster Stronger’ (up 418 per cent), ‘Around the World’ (up 381 per cent) and their Julian Casablancas collaboration ‘Instant Crush’ (392 per cent).

Spotify also reported that over 459,000 people streamed Daft Punk for the first time on their service on the day they announced their break-up.

Numerous artists have paid tribute to Daft Punk’s legacy following their split.

Kelly Lee Owens told NME that the duo’s music “was like a door being opened for me”, while Nile Rodgers, who worked with Daft Punk on their 2013 mega-hit ‘Get Lucky’, shared a clip of the duo thanking Rodgers for his songwriting and wrote: “Daft Punk thanking me for the music, but the feeling’s mutual.

“I love their artistry, conviction and most of all their humanity. I will miss them.”