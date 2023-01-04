Daft Punk share rare, unmasked live video of ‘Rollin & Scratchin’ from 1997

Daft Punk have shared a rare unmasked live video of ‘Rollin & Scratchin’ from their archives online – check it out below.

The clip was first aired as part of a one-off Twitch stream last year, during which the French electronic duo streamed a full set filmed in LA’s Mayan Theater in 1997. The stream marked the one-year anniversary of their split in 2021, and the 25th anniversary of their landmark debut ‘Homework’.

Now, fans can watch the performance again, one of the rare occasions where neither member of Daft Punk is wearing their famous robot masks.

Check it out below:

Daft Punk’s practice of sharing refreshed videos from the archive is starting to become a regular occurance. They previously released footage of them performing ‘Da Funk’ and ‘Revolution 909’ and joined TikTok in October 2022.

Thomas Bangalter’s father Daniel Vangarde recently spoke to NME for the Does Rock N’Roll Kill Braincells? series. Asked if he ever anticipated that his son would follow in his footsteps by becoming a musician, he said: “Never. His mother wanted him to learn piano and his teacher was in the Opera of Paris. After a while, I asked him if Thomas was any good, and the teacher replied: ‘He’s OK, but he has a great sense of rhythm that makes people want to dance’.

“When Thomas met [Daft Punk bandmate] Guy-Manuel, their common love was cinema. I think Thomas only came to the studio with me once which is good, because otherwise he would have learned to produce in a normal way and lost what made Daft Punk unique.”

He also discussed how he helped Daft Punk in the early days of their career. “When the band started they were in their 20s, so I helped and advised them so that they got total artistic and financial freedom and stayed owners of everything they do. And I’m glad because I think there’s too much interference between the time an artist thinks of a project and when it’s distributed: it arrives distorted.

“One of the reasons for Daft Punk’s success is that they did exactly what they wanted and it came to the public exactly, unfiltered, from their minds.”

In other Daft Punk-related news, a Dublin fire brigade recently recorded themselves dancing to their hit ‘One More Time’ before Christmas to raise money for St Joseph’s Primary School for Children with Visual Impairment.