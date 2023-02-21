Daft Punk video creator and manga artist dies

Daft Punk video creator and manga artist Leiji Matsumoto has died, aged 85.

Matsumoto, who worked on the videos for 2000 hit ‘One More Time’, ‘Digital Love’ and ‘Aerodynamic’, passed away last week (February 13) due to acute heart failure.

He also worked with duo on their film Interstella 5555: The 5story of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem.

Advertisement

In a statement, his daughter Makiko Matsumoto wrote: “Manga artist Leiji Matsumoto departed for the sea of stars at a hospital in Tokyo on February 13, 2023 at the age of 85.

“The farewell ceremony has already been held with close relatives. I think it was a happy life.”

Matsumoto (real name Akira Matsumoto) was also heavily involved in the manga and anime art and film worlds and was best known for his work in creating TV series Space Battleship Yamato and 1979 film Galaxy Express 999.

Advertisement

Writer Zack Davisson, who had previously worked with Matsumoto, paid tribute to the late artist.

He wrote: “Leiji Matsumo’s work was the foundation of what we know as ‘anime/manga fandom,’ in both the US and Japan. There is a reason the first ever anime convention held in the US was called ‘Yamato Con.’ And the first ever anime cosplay was a collection of Leiji Matsumoto characters.

“Leiji Matsumoto’s influence on the modern world has been as profound as George Lucas. There are echoes of his work everywhere. He was as large as any of his characters. A dreamer who dreamed great dreams.”

Leji Matsumo's work was the foundation of what we know as "anime/manga fandom," in both the US and Japan. There is a reason the first every anime convention held in the US was called "Yamato Con." And the first ever anime cosplay was a collection of Leiji Matsumoto characters. pic.twitter.com/awOCn80hky — Zack Davisson @ECCC E-10 (@ZackDavisson) February 20, 2023

Meanwhile, Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter recently shared the first track from his forthcoming solo album, ‘Mythologies’.

The sprawling ‘L’Accouchement’ is the 10th of 23 pieces that make up the orchestral ‘Mythologies’. The 90-minute album was originally commissioned by choreographer and Ballet Preljocaj founder Angelin Preljocaj for a ballet of the same name.

Set to arrive on April 7, the former Daft Punk member’s album doesn’t draw on electronic music. Instead, it focuses on “the large-scale traditional force of a symphony and, as such, it embraces the history of orchestral ballet music”.