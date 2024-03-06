Daft Punk’s ‘Random Access Memories’ named “most collected release” on Discogs

New data provided by Discogs has revealed that Daft Punk‘s ‘Random Access Memories‘ has become the “most collected release”.

In a new report by the music release database, the original 2013 2xLP vinyl pressing of the French electronic duo’s – comprised of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel – fourth and final album together has been catalogued in roughly 68,000 Discogs users’ record collections.

The report was released in celebration of Discogs’ reaching a milestone of 750million catalogued records in the Discogs Collection Tool.

Advertisement

In 2019, ‘Random Access Memories’ earned the title of best selling album of the 2010s on the online vinyl marketplace. In 2021, a limited-edition deluxe vinyl box set of the LP which was released in 2014 sold for the steep price of $2,139 (£1677) on the site, becoming one of the 30 most expensive items sold on Discogs that year.

Other highlights of the Discogs report include vinyl being the most collected music format coming in at 70 per cent over CDs and cassettes, The Beatles being the most collected artists with 4,700,000 vinyls collected and five of Taylor Swift’s LP’s becoming the most collected albums of the 2020s in Discogs’ Collection Tool (‘Folklore: The Long Pond Sessions’, ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’, ‘Midnights’ (Jade Green Pressing), ‘Midnights’ (Moonstone Blue pressing) and ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’).

Last year, NME explored how ‘Random Access Memories’ became the most hyped album of its era in a special retrospective feature. In a five-star review of the album, NME said: “By assembling a cast of their favourite musicians and delving into their adolescent memories, Daft Punk have created something as emotionally honest as any singer-songwriter confessional – and a lot more fun to dance to. Go out and rejoice: there’s something new under the sun.”

The French house pioneers announced their breakup back in 2021. The pair have since spoken about the breakup in recent years, with Bangalter admitting he was “relieved” over the way that the band ended.

“The question I ask more myself is why we did end it rather than how it could last for so long,” he said. “It’s a lot like a story or mini saga – sometimes there’s a TV show that has a special place in people’s hearts and it keeps that place, and it runs for one, two, three, four, five, sometimes 10 seasons.

Advertisement

“There’s a moment where it ends and I think it’s actually interesting to have this opportunity to start, have the middle and to end it… [I was] relieved and happy to look back and say: ‘OK, we didn’t mess it up too much’.”

Elsewhere, A Daft Punk collaborator recently revealed that the duo are sitting on a lost album that would have served as a follow-up to ‘Random Access Memories‘.

“I keep checking in. I’m told they’re working on it. It’s coming out of the locker. I asked Daft Punk permission to talk about it for another article, ’cause they’re very secretive as you know. And the greatest guys,” said Quinn, the session drummer who worked with the duo, in a interview with the student-run media organization alt.news 26:46.

In other news, Bangalter revealed that he once bought a ticket from a tout to his own Daft Punk gig outside of the show.

He was also recently announced as the composer of the DAAAAAALÍ film soundtrack. The news was announced on Instagram on January 9 via Ed Banger Records (Justice, Breakbot), who will release the soundtrack on their label.

Additionally, Daft Punk released the drumless edition of ‘Random Access Memories’ last November.