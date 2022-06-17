Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter and Lil Nas X spotted in the studio together

Daft Punk‘s Thomas Bangalter has been spotted in the studio with Lil Nas X sparking rumours that the pair are working together.

In a studio video shared by the the ‘Old Town Road’ hitmaker earlier this week, and then re-shared by fans on TikTok, a man who looks like Bangalter can be seen briefly walking into shot with a guitar.

Neither artist has confirmed nor shared any info about their potential collaboration. NME has reached out to Lil Nas X’s team for comment.

J'hallucine ou c'est Thomas Bangalter en studio avec Lil Nas X ???? pic.twitter.com/EF87y7Vupl — Phoenix 909 (@Phoenix_909) June 15, 2022

It’s the first alleged sighting of either member of Daft Punk – Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo – in the studio since announcing their split back in February last year, after being together for 28 years.

The Parisian duo, who are considered to be one of the most influential electronic acts of all time, confirmed the news in an eight-minute video called ‘Epilogue’ which featured footage from their 2006 sci-fi film Electroma.

Their final performance came in 2017, when they joined The Weeknd to perform the latter track at the Grammys. Check out footage from some of their final shows here.

Bangalter is has been working on the score for a new ballet, Mythologies, which will be co-produced by Opéra National de Bordeaux and Ballet Preljocal. It will take place over 90 minutes and will, according to a translation, tackle the “founding myths that shape the collective imagination”.

It will run over July 1-10, 2022, at Bordeaux’s Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux and will be directed by Angelin Preljocal, the choreographer and founder of Ballet Preljocal.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X shared a snippet of a new song on his Twitter page earlier this week, writing in the accompanying caption: “yet another snippet i’ll never release”.

Back in April, he announced his ‘Long Live Montero’ tour. The North American leg is slated to kick off on September 6 in Detroit before continuing along to Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles and more.

In November, the tour will head to Europe and the UK, with shows in Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris and the Eventim Apollo in London among them. Get any remaining tickets here.