Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter announces new solo album ‘Mythologies’

Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter has announced details of his first official solo album in 20 years, titled ‘Mythologies’.

The album was originally conceived for a ballet score and was performed in July 2022 at Bordeaux’s Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux.

Mythologies was co-produced by Opéra National de Bordeaux and Ballet Preljocal. Taking place over 90 minutes, it aimed to tackle the “founding myths that shape the collective imagination”.

The album will now be released on April 7 via Erato/Warner Classics and is described in a press release (via Pitchfork) as reflecting “the large-scale traditional force of a symphony and, as such, it embraces the history of orchestral ballet music”.

See the tracklist and artwork for ‘Mythologies’ below.

1. ‘Premiers Mouvements’

2. ‘Le Catch’

3. ‘Thalestris’

4. ‘Les Gémeaux I’

5. ‘Les Amazones’

6. ‘L’Arrivée d’Alexandre’

7. ‘Treize Nuits’

8. ‘Danae’

9. ‘Zeus’

10. ‘L’Accouchement’

11. ‘Les Gorgones’

12. ‘Renaissances’

13. ‘Le Minotaure’

14. ‘Eden’

15. ‘Arès’

16. ‘Aphrodite’

17. ‘Les Naïades’

18. ‘Pas de Deux’

19. ‘Circonvolutions’

20. ‘Les Gémeaux II’

21. ‘Icare’

22. ‘Danse Funèbre’

23. ‘La Guerre’

The project is Bangalter’s first since Daft Punk announced they were parting ways in February 2021. The band announced their following 28 years together, confirming the news in an eight-minute video called ‘Epilogue’, which featured footage from their 2006 sci-fi film Electroma. No reason for the break-up has been confirmed.

Earlier this month, the duo shared a rare unmasked live video of ‘Rollin & Scratchin’ from their archives online. The clip was first aired as part of a one-off Twitch stream last year, during which the French electronic duo streamed a full set filmed in LA’s Mayan Theater in 1997. The stream marked the one-year anniversary of their split, and the 25th anniversary of their landmark debut album ‘Homework’.

Prior to this, the band released footage of them performing ‘Da Funk’ and ‘Revolution 909’ and joined TikTok in October 2022.