Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter announces soundtrack to new Salvador Dalí movie

Daft Punk‘s Thomas Bangalter has been announced as the composer of the DAAAAAALÍ film soundtrack.

The news was announced on Instagram today (January 9) via Ed Banger Records (Justice, Breakbot), who will release the soundtrack on their label.

“Let’s start 2024 with something very special!”, the label wrote. “Thrilled to welcome Thomas Bangalter on Ed Banger recordsfor the release of the original soundtrack of DAAAAAALÍ.”

The movie, directed by Quentin Dupieux (also known by his DJ name Mr Oizo), is scheduled for release on February 7.

DAAAAAALÍ! will be Dupieux’s twelfth feature film, following films such as his breakout horror-comedy Rubber (2010) and his recent black comedy Yannick (2023). The film is purported to be a surreal biopic, where the titular artist will be played by several different actors (as per Deadline).

Meanwhile, Bangalter recently worked on the soundtrack to ‘Chiroptera’, an opera made in collaboration with artist JR and choreographer Damien Jalet. The second act was performed to the public on November 12, 2022.

He also released the orchestral soundtrack to a ballet called ‘Mythologies‘ in April. The album focuses on “the large-scale traditional force of a symphony and, as such, it embraces the history of orchestral ballet music”.

His former band Daft Punk also released the anniversary edition of ther seminal album ‘Random Access Memories’ in May. The record featured Daft Punk’s previously unreleased second collaboration with Julian Casablancas called ‘Infinity Repeating’.

Additionally, the duo released the drumless edition of ‘Random Access Memories’ last November.