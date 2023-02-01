Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter shares ‘L’Accouchement’, first song from forthcoming solo album

Daft Punk‘s Thomas Bangalter has shared the first track from his forthcoming solo album, ‘Mythologies’.

The sprawling ‘L’Accouchement’ is the 10th of 23 pieces that make up the orchestral ‘Mythologies’. The 90-minute album was originally commissioned by choreographer and Ballet Preljocaj founder Angelin Preljocaj for a ballet of the same name.

The score was performed and recorded by Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine, under the musical direction of Romain Dumas, and the accompanying premiered in July last year at Bordeaux’s Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux.

Advertisement

Set to arrive on April 7, the former Daft Punk member’s album doesn’t draw on electronic music. Instead, according to a press release, it focuses on “the large-scale traditional force of a symphony and, as such, it embraces the history of orchestral ballet music”.

Listen to ‘L’Accouchement’ below:

Daft Punk announced they were parting ways in February 2021 after 28 years together, confirming the news in a video titled ‘Epilogue’ featuring footage from their 2006 sci-fi film Electroma.

Earlier this month, the duo shared a rare unmasked live video of ‘Rollin & Scratchin’ from their archives online. The clip was first aired as part of a one-off Twitch stream last year, during which the French electronic duo streamed a full set filmed in LA’s Mayan Theater in 1997. The stream marked the one-year anniversary of their split, and the 25th anniversary of their landmark debut album ‘Homework’.