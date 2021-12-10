Daine announces debut headline tour dates for early 2022

Rising Melbourne artist Daine has announced details around her first-ever headline tour date, set for early next year.

Daine will perform a pair of headline shows, one in Melbourne at the end of January and one in Sydney at the beginning of February. With both shows labelled “Daine & Friends”, the singer-songwriter will be bringing some special guests along with her.

Attendees at her Sydney show can expect additional performances from Eleura and Felix Lush, while those at her Melbourne show will see Darcy Baylis, L0NE and Webby perform. The Melbourne show, and its full lineup, is a postponed version of what was set to be Daine’s first-ever live show back in June, though not able to go ahead due to COVID-19.

News of the two headline shows comes the day after Daine finally got to play live, with her first-ever show taking place in Melbourne last night (December 9) as part of Melbourne Music Week.

Daine posted footage of the packed-out concert, with artists like Bring Me The Horizon‘s Oli Sykes, What So Not, Mallrat, Flowerkid and more sharing their support in the comments.

Daine is set to release her debut mixtape ‘Quantum Jumping’ in April 2022. She shared the mixtape’s lead single, titled ‘Cemetery Dreams’, in late October, following that up with ‘IDC’ in November.

Daine has delivered a long string of singles since her 2020 debut. She’s also had some high-profile collaborations, including the Danny L Harle-produced ‘Angel Numbers’ and working with 100 gecs’ Dylan Brady on ‘boys wanna txt’.

Back in August, Oli Sykes featured on Daine’s single ‘SALT’, with Sykes calling it his “fave collab so far”.

Tickets for both of Daine’s headline shows are on sale now via her official website.

Daine’s debut headline 2022 tour dates are:

JANUARY

Saturday 29 – Melbourne, Kindred Studios

FEBRUARY

Saturday 5 – Sydney, Waywards