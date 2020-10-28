Daine announces double A-side single, ‘Ascension/Angel Numbers’

Teenage emo-pop singer Daine has announced a new double A-side release, entitled ‘Ascension/Angel Numbers’, releasing the former track today (October 28).

‘Ascension’ sees the Filipino-Australian artist explore a more alternative side of her creativity with a coarse yet meditative result.

With production duties undertaken by Adelaide producer and vocalist Lonelyspeck, Daine’s usual dark-pop aesthetic is elevated with a new distortion that captures raw emotion.

The second song on the double release, ‘Angel Numbers’, is, according to a press release, a song offering “different perspectives”.

Daine has said that each of these songs is like an entry into her own modern diary, “chronicling the life of an artist in a disillusioned generation navigating life in an unforgiving world”. Produced by Danny L Harle, ‘Angel Numbers’ is set for release on November 12.

The double release follows the arrival of Daine’s debut single ‘Picking Flowers’ in May and her second release, ‘My Way Out’ in July.

As well as the new tracks, Daine took to Instagram yesterday (October 27) to announce a special Instagram livestream show, Nocturne, set to take place this Halloween.

Revealing the lineup for Nocturne, Daine will perform alongside the likes of LAN Party, Ethel Cain, Brevin Kim, Glasear & Eric Doa and Lil Aaron.